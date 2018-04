press release: Fri. April 20, 4:00 - 5:30 pm UW-Madison, Rm. 6191 Helen C. White ( 600 N. Park St. ) Fight to Save Medicaid! - a conversation with ADAPT activists Marilee Adamski-Smith, Joseph Adamski-Smith, and John Donnelly. Facilitated by Jason Glozier, Disability Rights and Services Program Coordinator, dity of Madison. All welcome. CART services and ASL interpretation provided. Please send any access and accommodation questions and/or requests to Jenell Johnson: jenell.johnson@wisc.edu Sponsored by Disability Pride Madison, the McBurney Disability Resource Center, and the UW Disability Studies Initiative.