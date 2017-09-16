press release: Our Wisconsin Revolution in Collaboration with The Progressive is taking FIGHTING BOB FEST ON THE ROAD! Please join us after the Friday kick-off for TWO Saturday events!

10am – 2pm MILWAUKEE: Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.

4pm – 8pm LA CROSSE: Oktoberfest structure at Copeland Park, 1130 Copeland Park Dr.

Please RSVP.

Featured speakers:

Nina Turner, President national Our Revolution

Jim Hightower, favorite regular Fighting Bob Fest speaker of The Hightower Lowdown

Terrance Warthen and Sarah Lloyd, Co-Chairs - Our Wisconsin Revolution

David Bowen, WI Assembly District 10 (MKE)

Matt Rothschild, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (LAX)

Featuring local citizen activist panels on: enacting racial justice and protecting our water, land, and air, by building community power. More details on speakers and panels to come. Stay Tuned! Free admission, donations very welcome. Food will be available for purchase. If you are interested in volunteering or your organization is interested in tabling at these events, contact info@ourwisconsinrev.c om for details.

What Is Our Wisconsin Revolution? Our Wisconsin Revolution is an independent, member-driven and democratic organization that educates, agitates, organizes, and is working to elect thousands of everyday Wisconsinites in this state. We envision a real democracy, a fair economy, a clean environment, and an efficient and transparent government that works for the many not the few.

Also:

Friday, September 15, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

The Progressive presents The 16th Annual FIGHTING BOB FEST 2017 KICK-OFF

at The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave.

Featured speakers include: Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congressman Mark Pocan, Jim Hightower, Randy Bryce, Nina Turner, Thomas Frank, John Nichols, Mandela Barnes, Mahlon Mitchell, Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Norman Stockwell

Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette, founder of The Progressive magazine, promoted chautauquas to bring people together to raise hell and organize. Fighting Bob Fest continues this tradition. Admission is Free. Donations accepted at the door and throughout the evening.

For more on Fighting Bob Fest 2017 visit www.FightingBobFest.org