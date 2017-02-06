Fighting Islamophobia

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St.

Panelists: John W. Vaudreuil (U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin), Nasra Wehelie (Development Director for Madison-Area Urban Ministry), Safi Kaskas (Researcher), Alhagie Jallow (Imam), Golnar Nikpour (A.W. Mellon Postdoctoral Fellow).

Description: Islamophobia is increasingly rising to the front of national attention, whether through politicians, presidential campaign rhetoric, newspaper headlines, or tweets. In a time when Islam is the subject of much discussion and controversy, the Middle East Studies Program and the Center for the Humanities at UW-Madison invites you to a unique panel discussion tackling causes, manifestations, dangers of Islamophobia, constitutional rights and protections offered by federal civil rights/hate crimes statutes in this Humanities NOW event.

This event is free and open to the public.

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

608-263-3412

