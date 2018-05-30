Figures
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Figures is an improvisational, contemporary music quartet. Currently based in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Boston, the members of Figures have come together to record an album of original music. The music incorporates a range of influences, reflecting the band members' diverse musical experiences in chamber ensembles and various jazz settings. The music simultaneously celebrates compositional experimentation and honors improvisation's role as spontaneous composition
Miles Allen - Tenor Saxophone
Jakob Heinemann - Bass
Matt Blair - Piano
Dan Reifsteck - Drumset