press release: Figures is an improvisational, contemporary music quartet. Currently based in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Boston, the members of Figures have come together to record an album of original music. The music incorporates a range of influences, reflecting the band members' diverse musical experiences in chamber ensembles and various jazz settings. The music simultaneously celebrates compositional experimentation and honors improvisation's role as spontaneous composition

Miles Allen - Tenor Saxophone

Jakob Heinemann - Bass

Matt Blair - Piano

Dan Reifsteck - Drumset