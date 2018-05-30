Figures

Google Calendar - Figures - 2018-05-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Figures - 2018-05-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Figures - 2018-05-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Figures - 2018-05-30 20:00:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Figures is an improvisational, contemporary music quartet. Currently based in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Boston, the members of Figures have come together to record an album of original music. The music incorporates a range of influences, reflecting the band members' diverse musical experiences in chamber ensembles and various jazz settings. The music simultaneously celebrates compositional experimentation and honors improvisation's role as spontaneous composition

Miles Allen - Tenor Saxophone

Jakob Heinemann - Bass

Matt Blair - Piano

Dan Reifsteck - Drumset

Info
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Figures - 2018-05-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Figures - 2018-05-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Figures - 2018-05-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Figures - 2018-05-30 20:00:00