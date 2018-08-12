press release: Wisconsin natives and skilled percussionists Aaron Gochberg and Delane Doyle have been making waves in the world of neoclassical music under the name Filament Duo. Exploring the links between traditional percussion instruments with newer forms of electronic music, the duo defies expectations with performances that swing unpredictably from exhilarating, rhythmic stomps to tranquil, new-age meditations. WIth Filament Duo, half the fun is never knowing what to expect, save for a unique concert experience.

Filament Duo will be lighting up the UW Credit Union Stage as part of Summer Serenades, an ongoing concert series put on by the Memorial Union from July 1 to August 26, every other Sunday at 5:00pm. This series provides Madison residents the rare opportunity to enjoy some of the best classical music acts from the area in a casual, open air setting.

Presented in partnership with the Allen Centennial Garden Summer Sundays in the Garden series.