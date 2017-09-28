press release:

All ages welcome!

Middleton Public Library, Archer Meeting Rooms

Come see short videos made by area students! Entries from seven area libraries will be shown and the winner of the Short Video Contest will be announced! Questions or comments? Please contact the Help Desk at: 608-827-7402.

Short Video Contest

Entries Due: Monday, Sept. 18

2 competitions: grades 5-8 and grades 9-12

Middleton Public Library

Do you love to make movies? This contest challenges you to create a story in video form. Grand prize: a Go Pro camera! Please see our rules/entry sheet at the Help Desk for more information. This competition includes entries from seven area libraries. Entries will be shown at our Film Fest on Sept. 28 at 6 pm, with winners announced at that time.