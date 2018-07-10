Workshop for teens, 1-5 pm, 7/10-12, Central Library. RSVP: 608-266-6300.

press release: In this 3-day filmmaking camp, teens will work with a professional filmmaker to produce a short film using the library's digital Media Lab. Attendees will learn what goes into the 'lights, camera and action!' of making a film - from camera work to lighting, editing and acting. Once completed all attendees will leave with a copy of the film they helped produce!