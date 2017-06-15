Films on Photographers & Photography

press release: PhotoMidwest's Third Thursday for 7 pm, June 15, will offer films/videos about selected photographers and photography. The films and videos include:

A documentary on Edward S. Curtis’s photogravures of American Indians.

Short interviews with Cole Weston, Eve Arnold, Duane Michaels, and on the street with Garry Winogrand,

Bill Moyers on Garry Winogrand and Emmit Gowin.

and possibly a few more surprise shorts.

And we will have FREE POPCORN for the audience. It should be an enjoyable, simulating evening for all. If there is interest, we can pause for discussion between the films.