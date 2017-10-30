press release: Local businesses interested in learning more about how to secure funding and technical assistance to begin or expand their exporting efforts are invited to attend a free seminar on financial assistance for global market expansion from 8:30 to noon on October 30th at the Pyle Center at 702 Langdon Street in Madison.

During the half-day seminar, which is being co-hosted by Madison International Trade Association (MITA) and Madison Regional Economic Partnership (MadREP), experts on international trade will outline specific programs available to help companies finance their export initiatives. These experts have background in US and state governmental programs, export-import lending and insurance, international banking, trade relations, trade shows, web site translations, and export strategies. The seminar will combine presentations and roundtable discussions to provide attendees with practical advice and information on how they can secure funding to help achieve their exporting and trade related goals.

“Two barriers often cited by Wisconsin companies thinking about entering new international markets are complexity and cost,” said Katy Sinnott, vice president of international business development the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), one of the statewide sponsors of the event. “This seminar will dispel misconceptions about both and will have a particular emphasis on the many sources of funding available to help companies’ achieve their strategic exporting goals.”

“Madison is not historically a vigorous export region. We need to do more to identify and engage companies that have the capacity to start or increase trade” said Paul Jadin, president of MadREP. Furthermore, “a seminar like this that is very applied in nature to the specific questions, funding strategies and resources that are often not front and center on the minds of regional businesses is very timely, said Michael Gay, president of MITA.

In addition to WEDC, the seminar also is sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Experts from all three sponsors will join representatives from the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity, the U.S. Export-Import Bank and the Wisconsin Small Business Development Centers providing information and answering questions from businesses. Also on hand will be staff from MadREP involved in international activities.

To register or for more information, visit www.mitatrade.org or contact Ana Garic of MITA at Communicatons@mitatrade.org and 608.335.3936 or Jessica Ace of MadREP at 608.571.0410 and jace@madisonregion.org.