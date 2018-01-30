press release: The Madison Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is excited to present its second annual Financial Literacy Seminar.... Featuring Barbara Boustead, Founder of Mary’s Daughter

Topic: How Childhood Shapes Your Relationship with Money and Steps to be Debt Free

January 30 6:30-8:30 pm, Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 South Park Street

For additional information, please visit the Madison Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. website at madisonalumnaedst.org or the DST Madison Alumnae Chapter Facebook page. They can also be reached at 608.620.4922.