press release: The Madison chapter of the National Organization for Women - Madison NOW - is holding a fundraiser to support and expand their work. “Find Your Voice” will feature karaoke, feminist networking and a fun, informal atmosphere. The National Organization for Women is the oldest and largest feminist organization in the country, and the Madison chapter has been very active in the local community, particularly since the November election.

“We wanted to have a fun, informal event to get feminists talking to each other. We’re an entirely volunteer-run group, but have printing costs, and many different event and outreach-related costs, said Lindsay Lemmer, President of Madison NOW. “Several of the bills coming through our state legislature pose a particularly dangerous risk to Wisconsin women, and we need to be ready. All profits from this event support our issue-based work advancing equal rights, reproductive justice, and engaging and empowering the local feminist community to stand up and fight back.”

Event details

Find Your Voice: A Karaoke Fundraiser for the Madison Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW)

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 6-8 pm

Nam’s Noodle & Karaoke Bar

All three karaoke rooms

1336 Regent St, Madison, WI 53715

$10 suggested cover

$2 suggested donation per song