press release: We’ve partnered with Lakefront Brewery for Movies on the Water featuring Facts and A Flick, a free movie night for guests and locals alike. Movie-themed trivia will start at 7 pm for those who want to participate, followed by the outdoor movie at sunset. Movies will span from family friendly favorites like Finding Dory and Despicable Me to classics like Jaws and Casablanca.

The 2016 family comedy, Finding Dory, is the sequel to all-time favorite, Finding Nemo. Dory, the forgetful but lovable blue tang fish is back this time to find her family. Trivia Theme: Disney Movies