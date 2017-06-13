Finding Dory

Google Calendar - Finding Dory - 2017-06-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Finding Dory - 2017-06-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Finding Dory - 2017-06-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Finding Dory - 2017-06-13 19:00:00

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: We’ve partnered with Lakefront Brewery for Movies on the Water featuring Facts and A Flick, a free movie night for guests and locals alike. Movie-themed trivia will start at 7 pm for those who want to participate, followed by the outdoor movie at sunset. Movies will span from family friendly favorites like Finding Dory and Despicable Me to classics like Jaws and Casablanca.

The 2016 family comedy, Finding Dory, is the sequel to all-time favorite, Finding Nemo. Dory, the forgetful but lovable blue tang fish is back this time to find her family. Trivia Theme: Disney Movies

Info

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Kids & Family
Movies

Visit Event Website

608-535-8189

Google Calendar - Finding Dory - 2017-06-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Finding Dory - 2017-06-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Finding Dory - 2017-06-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Finding Dory - 2017-06-13 19:00:00