Finding Legal Information Online

press release: Learn how to use the Wisconsin State Law Library website with Julie Tessmer, State Law Librarian, at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, July 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. With more than 450 legal topics, a county-by-county legal resource database, and quick links to state and federal primary law and court forms, the Wisconsin State Law Library website is a one-stop shop for finding trustworthy legal sources online.

Tessmer will show attendees how to locate municipal ordinances, find legal forms, and more. She will discuss how to find information on the basics of landlord/tenant law, and filing (or responding to) a small claims action. This presentation is free and open to the public.To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.