Finding Neverland

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Tuesday, Jan. 8-Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019

Directed by visionary Tony® winner Diane Paulus and based on the Academy Award®-winning film, this Broadway hit tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan.

With pixie dust and faith, playwright J.M. Barrie takes leaves his world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
