Finding Our Grit & Grace: Wisdom for Growing Older

press release: Tuesday, June 12 --Rabbi Dayle Friedman, “Finding Our Grit and Grace: Wisdom for Growing Older”

Rabbi Dayle Friedmans work is inspired by her belief and experiences in growing older as an opportunity in growing in depth and wisdom. She writes: My sense is that the whole journey beyond midlife is a mysterious blend of light and dark, wholeness and fragility. We have a chance beyond midlife to become the person we were truly meant to be. We can draw on everything we have experienced so far to contribute to the people around us and the wider world, and to find strength and resilience amid the challenges.

Rabbi Dayle Friedman, MSW, MA, BCC, is a spiritual leader, social innovator, scholar, and author of Jewish Visions for Aging: A Professional Guide to Fostering Wholeness and editor of Jewish Pastoral Care: A Practical Handbook from Traditional and Contemporary Sources. She founded and directed Hiddur: The Center for Aging and Judaism of the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College. Rabbi Friedman offers training, consulting and spiritual guidance through Growing Older, her Philadelphia-based national practice.

Cost: $18 for program and lunch.