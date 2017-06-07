Finding Yourself in a Sea of Busyness

press release: We live in a culture that perpetuates busyness, which impedes our growth and stops us from living an authentic life. This workshop, led by Kyira Hauer, will explore the impact of living such "busy" lives on our overall well-being. Through a mixture of didactic learning and interactive activities, we will look at values and passions and see how they align with your current lifestyle, as well as think about ways to shift our lifestyle from one that is busy to intentional and fulfilling.