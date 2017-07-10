Finnegan's Wake

× Expand Finnegans Wake (L-R): John Van Orman, Bill Rintz and William Furry.

press release: Finnegans Wake will perform on July 10, 7:30 p.m., at Taliesin’s Hillside Theatre in the third Rural Musician Forum concert of the summer. Concertina and mountain dulcimer, hurdy-gurdy and jingle bells will mix it up in a rustic and tuneful celebration. Hillside Theatre is located at 6604 State Highway 23, Spring Green. No admission charged; free-will donation taken.