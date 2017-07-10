Finnegan's Wake

Taliesin-Hillside Theater, Spring Green 6604 Hwy. 23 , Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

press release: Finnegans Wake will perform on July 10, 7:30 p.m., at Taliesin’s Hillside Theatre in the third Rural Musician Forum concert of the summer.  Concertina and mountain dulcimer, hurdy-gurdy and jingle bells will mix it up in a rustic and tuneful celebration.  Hillside Theatre is located at 6604 State Highway 23, Spring Green.  No admission charged; free-will donation taken.

Taliesin-Hillside Theater, Spring Green 6604 Hwy. 23 , Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map
608-588-7082
