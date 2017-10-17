Fire Department Open House
City of Madison Fire Department Recruitment Open House for entry-level firefighter/EMT
Stop in to find out what a career with the Fire Department is like. Application period open from Oct 1-Nov 30, 2017
Contact info: ftatar@cityofmadison.com or www.madisonfire.org click on Join the Team
http://www.cityofmadison.com/
fire/blog/mfd-to-host-four- recruitment-open-houses
Wednesday, September 20, 2017:
**MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER OPEN HOUSE**
Fire Station 8 - 3945 Lien Road
6:00-8:00 p.m.
(Hosted especially for military personnel)
Sunday, October 1, 2017: Fire Station 1 - 314 W. Dayton Street, 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 17, 2017: Fire Station 7 - 1810 McKenna Blvd., 6:00-8:00 p.m.