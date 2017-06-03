Fire Heads, Gallery Night, Stop Worrying & Love the Bomb, T-Tops

BIG NECK FEST DAY 2 at Mickey's Tavern on June 3, 2017

FIRE HEADS: Madison Boy Band. Punk rock for the garage-rock set. For fans of: Motorhead, The Reatards, The Coachwhips, Black Time.

GALLERY NIGHT: Milwaukee punk band featuring Jim Hollywood (EX-Baseball Furies, Football + co-owner of the restaurant Vanguard in Milwaukee) plus members of Youth Crush, Centipedes and more! EXCELLENT punk of the highest caliber from seasoned vets of the garage-punk community. For fans of: Mayyors, Blind Shake, A-Frames, TV Ghost.

STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB:

Washington DC based '77 style punk with plenty of hooks. Well-versed in the CBGB's/Max's Kansas City scene but with plenty of current garage-rock sounds. Self-described nihilistic pop-punk. For fans of: The Runaways, Johnny Thunders, Joan Jett, The Stooges.

T-TOPS: Pittsburgh based noisey rock n roll! AmRep worship. Bleak sludgy punk at it's finest! For fans of: Feedtime, Tad, Early White Zombie, Melvins, Nirvana.

related:

BIG NECK RECORDS FEST DAY 1! Dual record release party at High Noon Saloon June 2, 2017!

THE HUSSY: 7" RELEASE SHOW! Brand new 7" on Big Neck Records available at this show for the first time! This is the band's 11th 7" to date and it features the first recordings with The Hussy's semi-new 3rd member, Tyler Fassnacht, included on the recordings. Three tracks of mid-fi scuzz pop. For fans of: Jay Reatard, Nobunny, Ty Segall, Thee Oh Sees.

WOOD CHICKENS: LP RELEASE SHOW! Madison's premiere cow-punk outfit. Catchy country-punk that teeters and meanders toward surf and psych at times. The debut LP, "Countrycide" was recorded and mixed by Bobby Hussy in Madison, WI.

For fans of: The Minutemen, The Meat Puppets, Camper Van Beethoven, Butthole Surfers, Country Teasers, ETC.

FRESH FLESH: First appearance in Madison! Memphis punk rock outfit featuring members of The Lost Sounds, The Reigning Sound, The River City Tanlines, The Clears and more! Fast paced punk rock for the garage-rock set. Self-described as Heavy Pop. Plenty of tricks, hooks and traps up their sleeves! For fans of: The Reatards, Cheap Trick, Oblivians, Memphis in general.

NO HOAX: Pulsing fuzz punk with all the right noise-rock elements. Tightest band in town! Powerful vocals and stage presence from frontwoman Rachel Kent. Current and previous members of Tiny Daggers, Romero, Poney, Pyroklast, etc. For fans of: The Gits, L7, Black Flag, Bikini Kill, Jesus Lizard.