Fire Heads, Sex Scenes, Richard Vein, Fatal Figures, Dumb Vision

press release: Big Neck Night One: Friday June 22, at Mickey's Tavern! FREE 10 PM

Fire Heads (Madison Thrash Garage) Sex Scenes (7" Release) Richard Vein (Chicago, Illinois, EX The Ponys!) Fatal Figures (Buffalo, New York) Dumb Vision (Big Neck's newest addition!)

ALSO: THE HUSSY IS 10 YEARS OLD! COME CELEBRATE WITH US!

Big Neck Records Fest Day 2!

10 PM SHARP, Saturday June 23, 2018, Crystal Corner Bar

$10; 21+

THE HUSSY (Big Neck, Rare Plant, Southpaw, Shed House, Volar, Windian, ETC)

https://www.facebook.com/ thehussyknowsall/

SWEET KNIVES (Big Neck)

https://www.facebook.com/ sweetknives/

GALLERY NIGHT (Big Neck, Dusty Medical, Tall Pat)

http://milwaukeerecord.com/ music/hear-a-song-from-all-3- of-gallery-nights-forthcoming- 7-inches/

WOOD CHICKENS (Big Neck, Kitschy Spirit, Rare Plant)

https://www.facebook.com/ woodchickensband/

NO DICKs. NO SQUAREs