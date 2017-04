Fire on the River

General schedule:

Friday, June 30

5pm - Event Opens

Battle of the Bands & Battle of the Restaurants Public Voting begins

Main Stage - Food Court - Beer Garden Open

8pm Battle of Bands & Battle of Restaurants voting closes & winners announced

8:00pm - Midnight

Main Stage Headliner (TBA) - Beer Garden - North Side Food Court Open

Saturday, July 1 Celebrate Freedom

7am - Eagle Chase - Half Marathon, 10K, & 5K Run/Walk

7:30am - All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast

12pm Youth & Family Games; Bridge Side Food Court; Main Stage - Beer Garden; North Side Food Court

8pm Youth & Family Games Closed; Bridge Side Food Court Closed

Dusk ~ 9:30pm FIREWORKS!!

10pm - Midnight - Celebrate our Nation's Freedom Late Night Party!!

Main Stage Headliner (TBA) - Beer Garden - North Side Food Court