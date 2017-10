press release: The Maple Bluff Fire Rescue Department will be hosting our annual Fire Prevention Open House this Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 11:00am-2:00pm. Located at the Maple Bluff Firehouse (18 Oxford Place, Madison WI, 53704), we will be offering firehouse tours, fire truck rides, safety presentations, prizes, and a bounce house throughout the event. We hope to see you there.