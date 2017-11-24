Fire Truck Parade & Tree Lighting

press release: Enjoy Entertainment and Treats beginning at 5p.m. as we gather in front of the Historical Museum and Library for holiday music, and energetic dance performance on Main Street courtesy of Fusion Dance, and cookies with cider as we wait for the fire trucks to arrive at 6p.m.

Area fire departments bring their trucks to town decorated for the holiday season! Once all of the firetrucks are parked, watch as special guest Santa Claus uses holiday magic to light the Downtown holiday tree! After the tree is lit, get an up-close look at the fire trucks as they are parked on Main Street for your viewing pleasure!