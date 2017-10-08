Fire Truck Parade
Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Please join the City of Madison Fire Department and fire departments from all over Dane County for the annual fire truck parade on State Street. The parade begins at 1:00 pm. After the parade, the fire trucks will be parked on the Capitol Square. While at the Capitol Square enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market. It looks like the weather will be perfect for an afternoon of fire trucks, pumpkins and the market.
Info
Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Kids & Family, Special Events