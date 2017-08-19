press release:

The Madison Fire Department opens its doors during two events aimed at connecting firefighters and paramedics with their neighbors—without the emergency!

Firefighter Fun Day will take place on Madison’s east and west sides, offering tours of fire trucks, ambulances, and the fire station. Spray a fire hose, try on real firefighter turnout gear, and play games with your friendly neighborhood firefighters and paramedics, and enjoy food and beverages. A face painter and balloon artist will also be on hand. It’s free and fun for all ages!

Parking is available off-site. All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times.

EAST SIDE -- Saturday, August 5, Fire Station 5, 4418 Cottage Grove Road, 1:00-4:00 p.m.

WEST SIDE -- Saturday, August 19, Fire Station 9, 201 N. Midvale Boulevard, 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Firefighter Fun Day is made possible with generous support from Fire Fighters Local 311, the City of Madison, Metro Market, Metcalfe’s Market, bb Jack’s, YMCA of Dane County, and Play Haven Day Care Center.