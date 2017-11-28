First Course Information Session

press release:

FoodWorks Madison's "First Course" is a three-week intensive job-training program for professional kitchen jobs that trains, finds jobs for, and supports under-employed people. We will be holding another class in January, and are hosting Q&A sessions. Join the founders of the project to learn about the details, how to apply, and whether this course might be right for you. This event is open to the public, but is especially for people who have a strong interest in doing work in the culinary field. More information at www.foodworksmadison.org, info@foodworksmadison.org or leave a voicemail at (608) 957-7330