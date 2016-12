press release: This year at Devil's Lake, take a 2-mile twilight hike/snowshoe through Steinke Basin. Dress warm and bring a flashlight and your snowshoes (if there is snow). There will be some snowshoes to loan as well. Meet at the Steinke Basin parking lot on County Highway DL. Daily or annual state park admission sticker required. 3:30-5 p.m. Phone: 608-356-8301