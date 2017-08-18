Fish Fry
press release: Neighborhood House Community Center will be hosting a Fish Fry on Friday, August 18th from 5 to 8 PM. The dinner will be specially cooked by staff from Rocky Rococo's and all proceeds will be benefit Neighborhood House programs. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the fish fry. Group packages are available. Call 608-255-5337 for more information or to order tickets.
Neighborhood House is Madison's first and oldest community center and is located at 29 S. Mills.
