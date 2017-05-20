Fitchburg Agriculture Route Bike Tour

press release: The tour will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at the intersection of Marketplace Drive and the Badger State Trail in Fitchburg. The tour is approximately 7 miles long, is suitable for bikers age 8 years and up, and will feature 9 points of interest (tour stops). The tour will take place on a flat asphalt surface with very little grade. State bike trail passes are required and helmets and water are strongly encouraged. During the tour, ice cream will be provided courtesy of the Fitchburg Dairy Queen.

For more information on the tour, including registration, click on below link, or contact Wade Thompson at wade.thompson@fitchburgwi.gov or 608.270.4258.

**Trail passes ($4) required for bikers 16 years and older (Purchase in advance by calling 888-936-7463 or the day of the tour.)**

**Please wear a helmet and bring water**