Fitchburg Farmers' Market

3 – 6 p.m. every Thursday, May – October (Indoors Nov/Dec at Fitchburg Community Center)

Agora Pavilion, 5511 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

This community market, launched in 1998, has been steadily growing in size, diversity and following ever since. Located under the iconic Agora Pavilion, shoppers can stroll through the abundance of each season’s color and vibrancy. Visit with neighbors and friends while enjoying the beautiful prairie and pond setting. The market draws an average of 25 vendors from all over Southern Wisconsin selling everything from produce to flowers to baked goods and more. Watch for special events on the third Thursday of each month featuring local charities, demonstrations and live music.

Events schedule: June 15: Strawberry Fest: Loads of Strawberries * Culver’s Sundaes from the Fitchburg Lions Club * Live Music of Tairis (Celtic), Lots of Strawberry Themed Offerings from Our Vendors. Event made possible through the generous contributions of Promega Corporation!

July 20: Kids Fest: Fruit Parfaits from Woods Hollow Children’s Center, Ballons, Face Painting, Live Music of Helen Avakian. Come enjoy the fun along with all the usual Market Finds! Event made possible through generous contributions of UW Health- Fitchburg.

August 17: Summer Fest and Brat Fry: Come celebrate the peak of the Summer Harvest. Community Pig Roast $12 /Plate or To-go Box * Live Music of the Mud Music as well as all the usual market finds. Event made possible through generous contributions of Tri-North.

Sept. 21: Fall Fest: Celebrate the start of autumn with your friends and neighbors at Fall Fest at the Fitchburg Farmer's Market! Besides the regular vendors, you’ll be able to enjoy …