press release: The public is invited to attend the City of Fitchburg Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 29, at the Fitchburg Senior Center located at 5510 Lacy Road (lower level of the Community Center) at 12:15 pm. The Oregon-Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 will preside over the observance. At 1:30 pm there will be a wreath laid at the Bob Schley Memorial at the Gorman Wayside, 2377 S. Fish Hatchery Road by MM2 Bart Schley, in honor of the men and women who have sacrificed their lives while serving our country. The guest speaker will Doug Morrissette, veteran and former mayor.