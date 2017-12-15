Fitchburg Police Chief Candidates Reception

press release: Public Reception for Police Chief Candidates

Fitchburg City Hall-City Council Chambers, 5520 Lacy Road, Friday, December 15, 2017, 4:30 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

The Police and Fire Commission will host a public reception for candidates for the position of Police Chief. The media, community members, and elected officials are invited to attend. The candidates for the position of Police Chief are:

Eric Atkinson - Eric is currently the Police Chief for the Menomonie Police Department, he has been in this role since 2012. He was previously a Lieutenant for the Hudson Police Department, a role he held for 12 years. He has a Master’s degree in Police Leadership from the University of St. Thomas and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Chad Brecklin - Chad is currently a Lieutenant with the Fitchburg Police Department, a role he has held since 2005. Chad previously served the Fitchburg Police Department as a Sergeant and Police Officer. He began his career at Fitchburg in 1999. Prior to joining Fitchburg, Chad worked as a Police Officer in Oregon, WI. Chad holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Concordia University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Kelly Kent - Kelly is currently a Captain for the Oshkosh Police Department, a role he has held since 2008. He began with the Oshkosh Police Department in 1990 and has previously served in the roles of Police Officer, Detective, Sergeant, and Lieutenant. Kelly holds a Master’s Degree from the UW – Oshkosh in Public Administration. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that a majority of the Fitchburg Common Council, Police and Fire Commission, and other City Committees may be present at this event. Although no business will be transacted at this event, this event potentially constitutes a meeting of the Fitchburg Common Council, Police and Fire Commission, or other City Committees and must be noticed as such. The Police and Fire Commission will not take any formal action at this meeting.