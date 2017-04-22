Fitchburg Spring Cleaning

press release: Let the Spring cleaning begin with the 2017 Spring shred day, electronics recycling and MedDrop events! The events will take place on April 22 at various times.

The shred event is hosted by Pellitteri Data Destruction to provide confidential shredding for up to five banker's boxes per person. This will take place on April 22nd from 8-11AM at City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road.

The Fitchburg Police Department is offering a MedDrop event for unwanted prescription medicine at the police entrance of City Hall from 8-11 AM. The MedDrop box is open to residents from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.

Electronics Recycling will be accepted at Surplus IT, 901 Watson Avenue in Madison from 8-11 AM. See the City website for acceptable items and pricing http://www.fitchburgwi.gov/146/Solid-Waste.

Any questions can be directed to Holly Powell, Engineering Technician at holly.powell@fitchburgwi.gov or 608-270-4263.

Fitchburg’s 2017 Waterway Clean Up is scheduled for Saturday, April 22nd from 10 AM to 12 PM, rain or shine. Volunteers are encouraged to wear boots and bring work gloves. Please be aware that restroom facilities may not be available in the cleanup areas. Anyone interested in organizing an event in your neighborhood can contact Erika Kluetmeier, Sustainability Specialist, at erika.kluetmeier@fitchburgwi.gov or 270-4274. The city will provide supplies and pick up trash and recyclables.