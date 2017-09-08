Fitchburg West Fire Station Uncoupling Ceremony

press release: Citizens of Fitchburg and surrounding communities are invited to be part of Fitchburg's history when the Fire Department hosts an Uncoupling Ceremony on September 8, 2017, at our new firehouse located at 2931 Marketplace Drive. The ceremony will feature opening remarks from Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher and Mayor Jason Gonzalez, along with other special guests. The Fitchburg Fire Department Honor Guard will also present the colors prior to the start of the ceremony. This ceremony is similar to that of a ribbon cutting ceremony; however in line with the tradition and history of the fire service, two fire hoses are uncoupled, signifying the opening of a new fire station.

After the ceremony, apparatus will be on display and tours will be given of the new fire station. Light refreshments will also be served.

Please bring your family to join us in this historic and proud moment for the Fire Department and the City of Fitchburg on September 8th from 4-6 pm.