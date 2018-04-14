press release:

FITZCARRALDO

West Germany | 1982 | DCP | 157 min. | German with English subtitles

Director: Werner Herzog

Cast: Klaus Kinski, Claudia Cardinale, Peter Berling

Brian Sweeney Fitzgerald (Herzog regular Kinski) is a music lover determined to bring opera to the jungles of Peru. His plan includes hauling a huge riverboat over a mountain with the help of the natives. Director Herzog, who actually did haul a boat over a mountain for this epic masterpiece, proves the perfect filmmaker to tell the story of Fitzgerald’s grand folly. The luminous Euro-cinema legend Cardinale co-stars as Fitzgerald’s girlfriend, Molly. Presented in collaboration with Madison Opera and their production of Florencia en el Amazonas, April 27 & 29.

Special Presentations: Spring 2018 special presentations include a Madison Opera-sponsored screening of Werner Herzog’s Fitzcarraldo; an in-person visit from veteran cinematographer and UW Madison alum Peter Deming; and a 35mm screening of Don Siegel’s brilliant '70s thriller Charley Varrick.

