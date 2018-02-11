press release:

FIVE GRAVES TO CAIRO

USA | 1943 | 35mm | 96 min.

Director: Billy Wilder; Cast: Franchot Tone, Anne Baxter, Erich von Stroheim

Wilder’s second feature as director is a witty and suspenseful wartime thriller about British officer Bramble (Tone), the only survivor of a desert tank attack in North Africa. Determined to kill Nazi General Rommel (von Stroheim), Bramble assumes the identity of a dead waiter before realizing that the waiter was a German agent!

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Reinventing Hollywood

This lineup of great entertainments draws its inspiration from David Bordwell’s captivating new book, Reinventing Hollywood: How 1940s Filmmakers Changed Movie Storytelling. The book and this series focus on just some of the storytelling methods that made the 40s period exciting, in particular the outrageous and outlandish use of flashbacks and subjective viewpoints, as well as an exploration of character psychologies and neuroses. The series begins on January 28 with a special lecture from Professor Bordwell and a screening of The Chase (1946).

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.