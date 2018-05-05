press release: The Urban League will be hosting a FREE fix-it clinic with DANEnet on Saturday, May 5 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM at our 2222 S. Park Street facility.

If your computer or laptop is slow or not working, bring it in for free tech help.

DANEnet volunteers will teach repair skills, answer questions, and give tech advice.

Volunteers may also help with smartphones and tablets based on capacity.