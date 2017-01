press release:

2nd Annual Outdoor Market

Sunday, June 4th

10 am to 3 pm

Habermann Park, 180 Fair Street, Lodi

Enjoy a day of bargain hunting at our 2nd Annual Flea, Craft & Vendor Market for OccuPaws Guide Dogs. Stroll thru Habermann Park located at 180 Fair Street in Lodi. We will be open from 10 am to 3 pm. Take a chance at our HUGE raffle for OccuPaws. Meet some guide dogs in training, learn more about volunteering and did I mention shopping? Make a day of it and take the kids swimming at Lodi’s Free Community Pool, and enjoy lunch at Los Hernandez Food Truck parked right in front of the park!