press release: If Blue Could Be Happiness is the second full length album from soft-synthesizer-folk band Florist. It is an observation of change; a full color memory album. It is both a goodbye to a past life and a declaration of great love to a new one. A long mourning song for the death of a mother, and a quiet celebration of the endless struggle that is being alive. Recorded by the band during May of 2017 in an Upstate New York schoolhouse very near to where songwriter Emily Sprague spent her childhood and where the band originated. The final track of the record, "Red Bird", was written and recorded by Emily on the day before her mother died unexpectedly in March of 2017. The song remains in demo form on the album just as she had heard it.

PRAISE FOR FLORIST:

"Unassuming, deeply personal... invites us to appreciate the mundane, to look out at the world and be awed by the majesty and fragility of it all." - Pitchfork

"Sweet confessional tone paintings." - NPR

"Aching, blunt, quiet... frail but determined." -

New York Times