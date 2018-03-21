RSVP for Flower Powered Natural Perfume

press release: Interested in perfumery? Want to learn how to create your own chemical-free fragrances? Join Lory Seffrood, author and certified aromatherapist & essential oil artisan, for this experiential class about blending your own oils, resins, ambers, or absolutes. She will discuss the plant parts and body-system methodology for using essential oils and show ways to mix and use custom blends. You will experience a variety of fragrances and select your favorites from an aroma bar, create a custom blend, and then bottle it to take home.

Wednesday, March 28 , 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: March 21

Cost: $65 per person | Course Number: 20-25

and/or

Monday, May 14 , 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: May 7

Cost: $65 per person | Course Number: 20-45