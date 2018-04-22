Flute Flirtations

press release: 12th Annual Chinese Orphans Benefit Concert

April 22, 2018, 2:30 pm, First Baptist Church, 518 N. Franklin Ave.

Free Admission

Come join us for an afternoon of lovely flute music and support a worthwhile cause. The concert begins with a short piccolo solo from the balcony, followed by a newly composed antiphonal piece performed by the Chamber Ensemble of the Madison Flute Choir with sounds echoing around the sanctuary. Then, the entire Madison Flute Club of more than 20 flutists and its array of C-flutes, low flutes and its rare contrabass flute, plays a piece entitle “Umoja,” which appropriately means “unity” in Swahili.

Our guest flutist, Dr. Teresa Beaman will play several pieces, including catchy and interesting versions of American folk songs; a beautiful piece by Doppler accompanied by six Madison flutists; and some virtuoso themes from the opera Mignon with piano accompaniment. Dr. Beaman is the flute professor at California State University, Fresno. She is known internationally for her performances in the U.S. and throughout the world.

Contact Linda Mintener at LMintener@AOL.com