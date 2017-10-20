press release: Come Flux With Us!

friday october 20: Opening night from 5 pm - 9pm

Live performance with Liz Sexe, Friday at 6.30pm & 7.30pm

Come Friday Opening Night And Meet The Artists!

Mats Rudels, David Turley, Jaroslava Sobiskova, Jarob Ortiz, Beatriz L. Botero, Gene Wheeler, Zach Johnson, Abigail Wuest, May Sorum, Dustin Imray, Liz Sexe, Scott Espeseth

saturday october 21: Come Saturday For All Day Fun

From 10am - Interactive Live Workshop with Jaroslava Sobiskova

Felted Wool And Various Mixed Media Methods

11am - Live Talk with Jarob Ortiz,

National Park Service Photographer (Known as The Modern Days Ansel Adams)

Discussing Select Works From His Position At The Department Of The Interior

12pm - Artist Q&A