Flux
Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery 100 S. Baldwin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Come Flux With Us!
friday october 20: Opening night from 5 pm - 9pm
Live performance with Liz Sexe, Friday at 6.30pm & 7.30pm
Come Friday Opening Night And Meet The Artists!
Mats Rudels, David Turley, Jaroslava Sobiskova, Jarob Ortiz, Beatriz L. Botero, Gene Wheeler, Zach Johnson, Abigail Wuest, May Sorum, Dustin Imray, Liz Sexe, Scott Espeseth
saturday october 21: Come Saturday For All Day Fun
From 10am - Interactive Live Workshop with Jaroslava Sobiskova
Felted Wool And Various Mixed Media Methods
11am - Live Talk with Jarob Ortiz,
National Park Service Photographer (Known as The Modern Days Ansel Adams)
Discussing Select Works From His Position At The Department Of The Interior
12pm - Artist Q&A