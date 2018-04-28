Fly Casting

press release: SWTU's annual Free Casting Clinic is this Saturday, April 28. It is free and available to anyone interested in learning how to cast a fly. Beginners are especially encouraged to attend. Loaner rods will be available for those who do not own their own equipment. The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday April 28 at H.M. Zander Community Nature Park in Cross Plains.

You can learn about casting, equipment, reading the water and more. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone 6 years of age and older to get involved in our sport. Let any friend, relative or neighbor know about this annual event.