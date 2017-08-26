Fly Fishing on the Farm

press release: The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin is hosting a series of trips called Wayfarer Wanderings geared towards 20 and 30 something young professionals. It’s for folks who want to meet new people, learn something new and get outside!

Saturday, August 26, 10:00AM – 1:00PM, Winding Brook Farm, Barneveld

Cost: $15

Start by getting hands-on to learn about stream ecology & explore the waters of Gordon Creek a beloved trout stream. Use sampling equipment to measure water quality and collect aquatic insects and fish. With a deeper understanding of the stream’s ecology, we will transition to an introduction to the art of fly fishing. Experts will help you with the equipment, demonstrate the basics, teach you how to “read the water,” and how to select fly patterns that imitate trout food. Workshop is for beginning through advanced fly fishers. Loaner fly rods and essential equipment available. Fishing license and trout stamp needed.