Folk Music Sing-along with Mac Robertson

press release: The Summer Sing-alongs at Blue Mounds State Park continue in 2017. Madison’s own Mac Robertson on banjo and guitar will lead the all-ages singing at 8 pm on June 16 & Aug. 18. Copies of Rise Up Singing and Rise Again songbooks will be available, with lyrics of hundreds of songs old and new. You are invited to bring instruments, at least your voices, to join folkies and campers in singing the sun down on one of the longest days of the year, from one of the highest points in southern Wisconsin.

Weather permitting, the Sing-along will be held at the main shelter at the top of the hill, or, alternatively, at the indoor Friends Shelter. Park staff at the gate can direct you to the correct location. You must have a park sticker (daily or annual) to enter, but participation in the Sing-along is free, thanks to the Madison Folk Music Society and the Friends of Blue Mounds State Park.

From Madison, take Highway 18-151past Mount Horeb to County Highway Fin Blue Mounds, then follow the brown state park signs. Come early, and picnic at one of the many tables available at the park. Mac Robertson, in leading the singing, has a uncanny ability to engage his audience, and a vast repertoire of songs to chose from silly to serious, folk to popular, camp to sea shanties he learned as a musician on the Clearwater. Song requests from young and old are welcomed and honored.