Foo Fighters
Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center, Milwaukee 901 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
press release: Foo Fighters North American leg of their tour supporting the international #1 album Concrete and Gold (Roswell Records/RCA Records) has further expanded its 2018 itinerary. The band will play Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Wednesday, October 17.
Info
Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center, Milwaukee 901 N. Fourth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Music