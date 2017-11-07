press release: Temple Beth El Sisterhood’s 51st Annual Food-A-Rama luncheon on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, features delicious kosher-style deli food and a community gathering welcoming the entire Madison area!

This tasty event at Temple Beth El, 2702 Arbor Drive, offers corned beef sandwiches, kosher-style hot dogs, vegetarian platters, an amazing bake sale, and more.

Proceeds support numerous causes in the Madison area, including Temple Beth El, Camp Shalom, and the Goodman Youth Farm.

Dine in or carry out between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Bakery and deli sales start at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend!