Food & Farms Film Festival

Google Calendar - Food & Farms Film Festival - 2017-03-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food & Farms Film Festival - 2017-03-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food & Farms Film Festival - 2017-03-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Food & Farms Film Festival - 2017-03-21 19:00:00

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Save the date for an entertaining & educational evening featuring food + farms! The festival will screen a series of beautiful and powerful short to medium-length films focused on good food. Themes will include sustainable agriculture, food access and veteran farmers.

Each film will be followed by short TED-style talks from  local leaders, who will provide local context for each film and shed light on the state of local, fresh and sustainable food in Wisconsin.

There will be raffle prizes, scrumptious snacks and an enthusiastic audience!

Tickets will go on sale in early February through the High Noon website. Stay tuned!

Info

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Home & Garden
Food & Drink, Movies

Visit Event Website

608-226-0300

Google Calendar - Food & Farms Film Festival - 2017-03-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Food & Farms Film Festival - 2017-03-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Food & Farms Film Festival - 2017-03-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Food & Farms Film Festival - 2017-03-21 19:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer