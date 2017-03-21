Food & Farms Film Festival

press release: Save the date for an entertaining & educational evening featuring food + farms! The festival will screen a series of beautiful and powerful short to medium-length films focused on good food. Themes will include sustainable agriculture, food access and veteran farmers.

Each film will be followed by short TED-style talks from local leaders, who will provide local context for each film and shed light on the state of local, fresh and sustainable food in Wisconsin.

There will be raffle prizes, scrumptious snacks and an enthusiastic audience!

Tickets will go on sale in early February through the High Noon website. Stay tuned!