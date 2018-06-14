press release: CIAS is hosting the sixth talk in the Food & the Wisconsin Idea's 2018 series on Thursday, June 14 at 5:30 pm at the Wisconsin Historical Society Auditorium. Ricardo Salvador, senior scientist and director of the Food and Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists will give a presentation titled “Science is not ‘neutral’—Why science is inherently political: The case of Agroecology.” Dr. Salvador is working to transition our current food system into one that grows healthy foods while employing sustainable and socially equitable practices. Part of the Joint Annual Meeting of the Agriculture, Food, and Human Values Society and the Association for the Study of Food and Society, the keynote address is open to the public. For more information on this talk, see https://sites.google.com/ces. uwex.edu/ foodandthewisconsinidea/home. This site includes information on and videos of all of this year’s Food and the Wisconsin Idea talks, including the April talk on a public-private grazing partnership.