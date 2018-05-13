Food and the Wisconsin Idea

press release: Please join us on Thursday, May 17, at 3:30pm for our fifth event of Food & the Wisconsin Idea's 2018 series.

Title: Citizens Owning Local Foods Science: Empowering Farmers Market Managers Around Data

Empowering citizens starts with the idea that facts matter, and that science helps citizens establish some facts about their food system—farmers markets in this case. Panelists Alfonso Morales & Lauren Suerth of Madison and Dusty Krikau of Fond du Lac will (1) describe citizen science research methods for food systems work, (2) explain the theory of citizen science, and (3) demonstrate the operationalization of the theory into an online portal, Metrics + Indicators for Impact, mifimarkets.org. Farmers market managers can use the tools to collect data, report it, and use it to shape conversations in their communities.

Studio audience location: Dane County Extension office at 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison. We promised to take one event this spring “off campus.” If the technology works, we hope to take the show on the road to another county in Wisconsin in the Fall of 2018.